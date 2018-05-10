Archeologists find remains of Roman-era temple in Egypt
This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities, shows archeologists examining an ancient stone found among the remains of a temple dating back to the second century, in the country's western desert, some 50 km west of Siwa Oasis, Egypt. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 10, 2018 9:08AM EDT
CAIRO -- Egypt says archeologists have uncovered the remains of a temple dating back to the second century.
The Antiquities Ministry said Thursday that the temple, which dates back to the reign of Roman Emperor Antoninus Pius, was found near the Siwa Oasis in the western desert. It includes the foundations of a large limestone building.
Abdel-Aziz al-Dimeiry, head of the archeological mission, said they found a five-metre (yard) long limestone painting bearing Greek inscriptions and decorated with the sun disc surrounded by cobras.
He says the painting, which is believed to be part of the temple's entrance, was found in good condition and will undergo restoration.
An Egyptian Archaeological Mission of the Ministry of Antiquities, succeeded to discover a temple from the reign of ...Posted by Ministry of Antiquities وزارة الآثار on Thursday, May 10, 2018
