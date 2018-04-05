Archeologists find remains of Greco-Roman temple in Egypt
This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows archeologists working at the site of the remains of a temple dating back to the Greco-Roman period in the country's western desert, some 50 km, west of Siwa Oasis, Egypt.(Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 9:39AM EDT
CAIRO -- Archeologists have unearthed the remains of a temple in Egypt's western desert dating back to the Greco-Roman period, the Antiquities Ministry said Wednesday.
It said the uncovered part includes stone walls and the temple's main entrance, which leads to a courtyard and entrances to other chambers. It says excavation is still underway at the site, near the Siwa oasis and the border with Libya.
Head archaeologist Abdel-Aziz al-Demiri says statues depicting a man and lions, as well as pottery fragments and coins, were also found at the site. The remains date to between the second century B.C. and the third century A.D.
