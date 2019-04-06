Archeologists discover mummified mice and other animals in ancient Egyptian tomb
Egypt’s antiquities ministry said that it happened upon the tomb after officials arrested a group of robbers that was digging illegally for artifacts.
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Saturday, April 6, 2019 1:13PM EDT
Archeologists in Egypt have discovered dozens of mummified mice, cats and falcons, as well as a remarkably preserved human mummy, in the forgotten tomb of a married couple that is believed to be at least 2,000 years old.
Egypt’s antiquities ministry said that it happened upon the tomb, which is located near the town of Sohag, back in October, after officials arrested a group of robbers that was digging illegally for artifacts.
“It’s one of the most exciting discoveries ever,” said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.
The tomb, which dates back to the early Ptolemaic period, is decorated with inscriptions on the wall that have still mostly maintained their bright colours. The names of the family members of those buried in the tomb are written on the wall in hieroglyphs.
The tomb is believed to belong to a high-ranking official named Tutu and his wife; however, the location of the wife’s mummy is unknown.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Japan spacecraft drops explosive on asteroid to make crater
- Baffin Island has all the right ingredients for 'ridiculously rare' gemstones
- Archeologists discover mummified mice and other animals in ancient Egyptian tomb
- Half of Americans think social media more likely to spread lies than truth: poll
- 'A call to arms:' swift action needed on rising seas, experts say