

CTVNews.ca Staff





Archeologists in Egypt have discovered dozens of mummified mice, cats and falcons, as well as a remarkably preserved human mummy, in the forgotten tomb of a married couple that is believed to be at least 2,000 years old.

Egypt’s antiquities ministry said that it happened upon the tomb, which is located near the town of Sohag, back in October, after officials arrested a group of robbers that was digging illegally for artifacts.

“It’s one of the most exciting discoveries ever,” said Mostafa Waziri, the secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities.

The tomb, which dates back to the early Ptolemaic period, is decorated with inscriptions on the wall that have still mostly maintained their bright colours. The names of the family members of those buried in the tomb are written on the wall in hieroglyphs.

The tomb is believed to belong to a high-ranking official named Tutu and his wife; however, the location of the wife’s mummy is unknown.