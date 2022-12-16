Archaeologists identify 4,000-year-old shaman's toolkit near Stonehenge

Artifacts found in the Upton Lovell G2a Bronze Age burial displayed in the Wilshire museum in Devizes, England. (Journal of Antiquity) Artifacts found in the Upton Lovell G2a Bronze Age burial displayed in the Wilshire museum in Devizes, England. (Journal of Antiquity)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin reports on a new tool that will let you see the impact of CO2 emissions at the scale of a city block.

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Monkeys and lemurs are spending more time on the ground than they usually do. Dan Riskin reports on why they're snubbing the trees.

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

According to new research, an increase in autumn rainfall is resulting in smaller lakes across the Arctic region.

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

Dan Riskin on the increasing rise of extreme weather events

Dan Riskin on how climate change pushed a pest northward

Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Power Play's picks for the five power players of 2022

The 2022 political year saw federal leaders grapple with both unprecedented protests at home and how to respond to wartime needs abroad. It also saw some top politicians take on new positions of power, while Indigenous leaders took their calls for accountability directly to the Vatican. Here are CTV News Channel Power Play's picks for the top five political power players of the year.

Canada

World

  • Accused NYC subway shooter now faces more federal charges

    Frank James, the man authorities have said was behind the mass shooting inside a New York City subway that left dozens injured in April, now faces 10 counts of a terrorist attack and other violence against a mass transportation system, according to a superseding indictment returned by a federal grand jury Friday.

    New York City Police Department personnel gather at the entrance to a subway stop in the Brooklyn borough of New York, April 12, 2022. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

  • Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

    Ukraine's capital came under one of the biggest attacks of the war on Friday as Russia's invading forces fired dozens of missiles across the country, Ukrainian officials said. Strikes were reported in at least four cities, triggering widespread emergency power outages.

  • North Korea performs key test to build more threatening ICBM

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised the test of a 'high-thrust solid-fuel motor' for a new strategic weapon, state media reported Friday, a development that could allow him to possess a more mobile, harder-to-detect arsenal of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can reach the mainland U.S.

  • China sends ships into Pacific amid Japan security moves

    A squadron of Chinese Navy ships sailed through straits near Japan into the Western Pacific this week, while Beijing on Friday blasted Tokyo's adoption of a new national security strategy putting itself on a more offensive footing -- largely as a result of the perceived threat from China.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social