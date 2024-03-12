Apple to let developers distribute apps directly from their sites

Kerri Einarson's rink confirms curler Briane Harris suspended for doping violation
Canadian curler Briane Harris was ineligible to compete in the national women's championship because she tested positive for a banned substance.
Software developers who use Apple's App Store will be able to distribute apps to EU users directly from their websites this spring, the company said on Tuesday, as part of changes required by new EU rules forcing Apple to open up its closed eco-system.
The European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA), which kicked in last week, requires Apple AAPL.O to offer alternative app stores on iPhones and to allow developers to opt out of using its in-app payment system, which charges fees of up to 30 per cent.
"We're providing more flexibility for developers who distribute apps in the European Union, including introducing a new way to distribute apps directly from a developer's website," Apple said in a blogpost.
"Apple will provide authorized developers access to APIs (application programming interfaces) that facilitate the distribution of their apps from the web, integrate with system functionality, back up and restore users' apps, and more," the company said.
Other changes include allowing developers who set up alternative app marketplaces to offer a catalog solely made up of the marketplace developer's own apps with immediate effect.
Developers can choose how to design in-app promotions, discounts and other deals when directing users to complete a transaction on their website instead of using Apple's template.
Apple's changes come amid continuing criticism from rivals that its compliance efforts are falling short. DMA violations can cost companies fines as much as 10 per cent of their global turnover.
Canada's federal government as well as organizations representing some the nation's beef producers warn a decision south of the border about 'Product of USA' labels on meat, poultry and eggs could disrupt supply chains.
Menopause and weight gain seem to go hand in hand. So what can you do to mitigate middle-age spread?
An Ontario woman who worked at the Bank of Montreal (BMO) for decades is warning others to be aware of the “bank investigator” scam after she lost more than $17,000.
About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.
While the changes to the photo appear relatively innocuous, experts say members of the public are right to feel uneasy about the Princess of Wales' edited family photo.
Former New York Mets and Yankees star Darryl Strawberry is recovering from a heart attack and is at a Missouri hospital.
A baby delivered on a recent Air Canada flight bound for Toronto is giving new meaning to the term airborne.
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
Debate over a labour dispute between Saskatchewan teachers and the province heated up in the legislature Monday, with the Opposition demanding the government get a deal done.
The family of Brantley Lamb is praising their hometown of Wynyard, Sask. after community members came together to raise tens of thousands of dollars to support the young hockey fan's battle against cancer.
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.
Support for Ontario Premier Doug Ford appears to have remained steady over the last three months, however his approval ratings remain significantly lower than when he was re-elected in 2022.
MPs agreed on Monday to launch a limited new parliamentary examination of Canada's prison transfer policies, in light of the new attention around the 2022 decision to transfer notorious Canadian killer Luka Magnotta from a maximum- to medium-security prison.
India has implemented a controversial citizenship law that has been widely criticized for excluding Muslims, a minority community whose concerns have heightened under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government.
Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry announced early Tuesday that he would resign once a transitional presidential council is created, bowing to international pressure to save the country overwhelmed by violent gangs that some experts say have unleashed a low-scale civil war.
The UN envoy focusing on sexual violence in conflict warned Israel on Monday that the finding of 'clear and convincing information' that some hostages taken by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel were subjected to sexual violence 'does not in any way legitimize further hostilities.'
Five people, including three children, were killed in western Illinois when a school bus and semitruck collided on a highway Monday, authorities said.
Joe Biden and Donald Trump hope to clinch their parties' U.S. presidential nominations with dominant victories in a slate of state primaries on Tuesday as the 2024 fight for the White House moves into a new phase.
An aid ship loaded with food set sail for Gaza on Tuesday in a pilot program for the opening of a sea corridor to the territory, where the five-month-old Israel-Hamas war has driven hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to the brink of starvation.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has spoken with Haiti's now-departing prime minister about the ongoing humanitarian, security and political crises in that country.
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says she stopped at a recently built downtown Victoria rental apartment building Monday before meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby, where housing was slated to top the agenda.
An 11-year-old boy in the U.K. died last week after participating in a dangerous social media trend that can pose major health risks.
For many, a morning routine is not complete without a cup of joe. While rare, there is always a potential for caffeine intoxication if a person is drinking irresponsibly.
Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse on April 8, including where it will be visible and what to expect.
It started with a tip from the local First Nation of a 'bump on the sea floor' where the fish liked to be and led to the discovery of Canada's only known live coral reef.
Four astronauts from four countries caught a lift back to Earth with SpaceX on Tuesday to end a half-year mission at the International Space Station.
Eric Carmen, the former lead vocalist of The Raspberries and singer of 'All by Myself,' is dead, according to his website.
An estimated 19.5 million people watched Sunday night's 96th Academy Awards ceremony on ABC. That's the biggest number drawn by the telecast in four years.
There was no envelop mix up at the Oscars on Sunday, but there was some confusion in the audience when Al Pacino casually announced 'Oppenheimer' had won best picture.
Big changes could be coming to Canada's banking system, creating new opportunities for Canadians to control and streamline how they manage their money, but also giving rise to new cybersecurity needs.
A private equity fund is initiating insolvency proceedings against Atlantic newspaper owner SaltWire Network Inc., claiming it owes tens of millions of dollars after several years of mismanagement.
Reddit on Monday said it expects to price shares between US$31 and US$34 each when it makes its long-anticipated initial public offering, which will make it the first social media company to go public in years.
U.S. airfares in January reached a 15-year low – excluding peak pandemic fares – but while our two countries have a lot in common, experts say Canadian travellers shouldn't expect the same deep discounts here.
The survey comes as policymakers and children's advocates are growing increasingly concerned with teens' relationships with their phones and social media.
Many companies had to manage employee discontent when calling them back to the office as risks from the Covid-19 pandemic eased. And now that they’re back, employers are having to address a new issue: some employees have forgotten how to behave in the office.
Connor Hellebuyck collected his 30th win for the Winnipeg Jets this season with a 23-save performance in a 3-0 shutout of the Washington Capitals on Monday.
Tesla's TSLA.O Autopilot and Full Self Driving technology and nine other assisted-driving systems marketed by major automakers received "poor" ratings from the U.S. Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in a new study released on Tuesday.
U.S. auto-safety regulators on Monday launched a preliminary probe into emergency braking issues in certain Honda vehicles following complaints of crashes and fires.
