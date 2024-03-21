Apple sued in a landmark iPhone monopoly lawsuit

U.S. doctors perform world's first genetically edited pig kidney transplant
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
The U.S. Justice Department and more than a dozen states filed a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, accusing the giant company of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market. It’s the largest in a recent string of Big Tech companies to face antitrust complaints from the U.S. government, which is cracking down on the massive industry whose power has gone largely unchecked over the past several decades.
The long-anticipated lawsuit comes after years of allegations by critics that Apple has harmed competition with restrictive app store terms, high fees and its “walled-garden” approach to its hardware and software: Apple famously makes its tech easy to use, but it achieves that by tightly controlling - and in some cases, restricting - how third-party companies can interact with the tech behemoth’s products and services. In some cases, Apple may give its own products better access and features than its competitors. The company said it denied the lawsuit’s allegations and would fight them.
“Apple undermines apps, products, and services that would otherwise make users less reliant on the iPhone,” the Justice Department said in a press release. “Apple exercises its monopoly power to extract more money from consumers, developers, content creators, artists, publishers, small businesses, and merchants, among others.”
For example, Apple allows iPhone customers to send high-quality photos and videos seamlessly to one another, but multimedia texts to Android phones are slower and grainy. The company late last year relented and agreed to improve the quality standard it uses to interact with Android phones via text message – but it still maintains those messages in green bubbles, creating a kind of class divide, critics argue.
The company also gives its own products the ability to access certain parts of its hardware that it restricts other companies from using. That unleashes an almost magical experience for how iPhones interact with AirTags, when competitors’ products are far more limited in their capabilities.
This year, European regulations forced Apple to give other companies access to the iPhone’s tap-to-pay hardware chip, enabling the creation of competing digital wallets. But those rules are limited to the European Union.
And Apple maintains a large 30 per cent commission on most sales through its app store – a frequent complaint from companies that try to sell subscriptions, saying Apple’s enormous share of the smartphone market forces them to pay what they argue is an unnecessarily high commission.
“We believe this lawsuit is wrong on the facts and the law, and we will vigorously defend against it,” Apple said in a statement.
Thursday’s suit claims Apple has illegally monopolized smartphone markets by using a complex web of contractual terms that harm everything from text messaging to mobile payments. Among other things, the DOJ says, Apple has used its control over iOS, the iPhone operating system, to block innovative new apps and cloud streaming services from the public; degrade how Android messages appear on iPhones; restricted how competing smartwatches can work with iPhones; and hindered rival payment solutions.
“By stifling these technologies, and many others,” Thursday’s complaint says, “Apple reinforces the moat around its smartphone monopoly not by making its products more attractive to users, but by discouraging innovation that threatens Apple’s smartphone monopoly.”
Apple, in a statement, said the lawsuit would hinder its ability to make the compelling and consumer-friendly technology that have made the company one of the most valuable in the world.
“At Apple, we innovate every day to make technology people love – designing products that work seamlessly together, protect people’s privacy and security, and create a magical experience for our users,” the company said in its statement. “This lawsuit threatens who we are and the principles that set Apple products apart in fiercely competitive markets.”
Apple has shrugged off legal challenges and criticism for years that its practices are anticompetitive. Its sterling consumer reputation and a disciplined public relations and legal strategy mirrors the precision in which Apple manufactures and oversees its products.
But the Justice Department’s landmark suit challenges a broad range of Apple’s practices.
The case represents the Biden administration’s latest effort to hold a Big Tech giant accountable under U.S. antitrust law. Apple is the only major tech company the federal government has yet to sue for alleged antitrust violations.
Apple was named in a sprawling House report in 2020 finding that the iPhone maker, along with Meta, Google and Amazon, hold “monopoly power.”
The legal action could weigh on Apple’s stock price that currently values the company at just under $3 trillion and could force changes to policies, business strategies, products and applications by the tech giant. Even divestment of some assets is not out of the question for Apple, the tech company founded by Steve Jobs in the 1970s.
Apple’s (AAPL) stock fell less than 1 per cent Thursday. The lawsuit was widely anticipated.
Along with a pair of ongoing antitrust cases against Google, the DOJ lawsuit against Apple is likely to become a symbol of the Biden administration’s commitment to competition and lowering prices. It will also be a test of how far courts are willing to go to apply decades-old antitrust law to the modern digital economy.
The Apple case may be one of the most closely watched lawsuits brought by Jonathan Kanter, Biden’s top DOJ antitrust official. Kanter, who in private practice once represented rivals to Google including Microsoft and Yelp, is viewed as part of a fresh generation of regulators.
Along with his counterpart at the Federal Trade Commission, Lina Khan, Kanter has argued that the United States has for decades allowed a wave of corporate consolidation and anticompetitive practices that ultimately harmed the public through higher prices, fewer choices or reduced innovation.
To solve Android phone customers’ “green bubble” issue, Eric Migicovsky, a tech entrepreneur, says an app he created, dubbed Beeper Mini, to help Android users message iPhone users without those limitations was quickly shut down by Apple.
“It lasted for a total of three days before Apple started to take swings at us,” Migicovsky said. “Technologically, they worked very hard to take actions to penalize Beeper Mini users by knocking the connection offline or by making it progressively more unreliable.”
Those kind of interactions have made Apple’s app store a focus of antitrust complaints.
Beginning in 2020, Apple fought a highly public court battle against Epic Games, maker of the video game “Fortnite.”
Apple isn’t an illegal monopolist in distributing iOS apps, federal courts have decided in that case, highlighting the difficulty of pinning Apple down on federal antitrust charges. Apple did, however, get penalized for violating a California competition law and altered some of its app store practices in response to a court order.
Those rulings highlight the challenges ahead for the Justice Department, which will need to bring a strong legal theory about how Apple has allegedly harmed competition, legal experts say. The DOJ would also need to prove that the benefits Apple has delivered to consumers don’t outweigh its alleged antitrust violations.
The U.S. government isn’t the only one to pressure Apple to change its business practices. In March, a new European Union law took effect that forces Apple to make significant adjustments.
In a seismic move to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple said for the first time it would allow users in the trading bloc to download apps from third-party app stores.
But critics including Epic are already accusing Apple of violating the EU law. Just before the DMA took effect, Epic complained to competition authorities that Apple blocked it from launching its own app store on iOS. The European Commission is investigating.
Since its early days, Apple has pursued a reputation as an elite, high-design brand. It’s often focused on a premium user experience and design aesthetic, setting its products apart from rivals such as Microsoft and Google. That limited approach worked for years, until a wave of complaints by app developers and consumers drew more attention to the potential downsides of Apple’s restrictiveness.
In the era led by founder Steve Jobs, “Apple was a cultural phenomenon that pitted wingtips against sandals; suits against t-shirts,” said James Bailey, a professor of leadership development at the George Washington University School of Business. “Apple relentlessly innovated. They were always steps ahead of the competition.”
Now, however, Apple’s advances are more “incremental” than earth-shattering, Bailey added. “[CEO Tim] Cook has been focused on financial management and expanding market share.”
“Apple’s financially healthy,” Bailey said, but their reputation for innovation is “dimming.”
This is a developing story and it will be updated.
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Winter storms and snowfall are dragging out the wintry season into the first week of spring, according to local forecasts.
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers bugged Prince Harry's landline phones and accessed the messages on the pager of his late mother Princess Diana, the British royal's legal team told London's High Court on Thursday.
It takes a lot of patience and willpower to tackle a good puzzle; just ask Janet Hart who spent the last 14 months putting together one of the largest puzzles in the world.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
The U.S. Justice Department will file a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, according to three people familiar with the matter.
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Winter storms and snowfall are dragging out the wintry season into the first week of spring, according to local forecasts.
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
A B.C. woman's attempt to sue her village for extensive flood damage to her home was shot down in Supreme Court this month.
A dog named Kato in Prince George, B.C., has a new lease on life after his owner jumped in to action to save him when he fell through a sheet of ice.
Canada has slipped from 13th to 15th place in the annual World Happiness Report, now sitting behind countries like Costa Rica, Kuwait and Austria.
The alleged murder of a 13-year-old boy by his classmates in rural northern China has shocked the nation, igniting heated debates about school bullying, juvenile crime and the plight of tens of millions of children raised in the absence of their migrant worker parents.
Rupert Murdoch's British tabloid papers bugged Prince Harry's landline phones and accessed the messages on the pager of his late mother Princess Diana, the British royal's legal team told London's High Court on Thursday.
Israel is determined to launch a ground offensive against Hamas in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost town, a plan that has raised global alarm because of the potential for harm to the hundreds of thousands of civilians sheltering there.
A third former Mississippi sheriff's deputy has been sentenced for his part in the racist torture of two Black men by a group of white officers who called themselves "the Goon Squad." Daniel Opdyke was sentenced Wednesday to 17.5 years in federal prison.
U.S. Congressional leaders from both parties looked to put a positive light on a $1.2 trillion spending package that lawmakers are working to approve before funding expires at midnight Friday for a host of key government agencies.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump made a series of false claims on Tuesday while railing against the judge who issued the US$454 million civil fraud judgment against him, according to a CNN fact check.
Quebecers will get their chance to pay their respects to Brian Mulroney in his home province as the tributes to the former prime minister move to Montreal.
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather — who said Tuesday he was 'reflecting' on his place in caucus after the NDP motion on Palestinian statehood — has not ruled out crossing the floor to join the Conservative Party.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is poised to move a motion of non-confidence in the prime minister with the aim of prompting a 'carbon tax election,' after Justin Trudeau affirmed he doesn't intend to back off the April 1 price hike.
Doctors in Boston announced Thursday they have transplanted a genetically modified pig kidney into a 62-year-old patient.
The double whammy of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic stressors is taking a toll on the mental health of Canadian adults, according to new data released by the Canadian Institute for Health Information on Thursday.
The federal Liberals are looking to introduce new restrictions on nicotine pouches, Health Minister Mark Holland announced Wednesday, saying it is part of an effort to keep addictive products out of the hands of young Canadians.
Here are the answers to some key questions about the total solar eclipse that will take place on April 8.
The U.S. Justice Department will file a blockbuster antitrust lawsuit against Apple on Thursday, according to three people familiar with the matter.
Joshua Kutryk will be just the fourth Canadian take part in a long-duration mission on the International Space Station, and first to fly under NASA’s Commercial Crew Program.
Over the past few years, a new generation of Punjabi performers has emerged from Canada, taking the world by storm with a unique fusion of cross-cultural influences that could've only come from this country.
Richard Simmons is opening up about being diagnosed with skin cancer.
Rumours surrounding the next James Bond were shaken and stirred after the British tabloid 'The Sun' published a story saying 33-year-old British actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson had been offered the role of 007.
Reddit will enter a new era as a publicly traded company with a market value of US$6.4 billion after the social media platform's initial public offering was priced at $34 per share.
Horses stood idle Wednesday in Victoria's inner harbour, where they normally would be busy transporting vacationers in horse-drawn carriages.
As food inflation eases at grocery stores, one expert notes how savings can be found at the seafood and meat counter, and among fresh fruit.
Divorce doesn't have to only be heartbreak, custody battles and bitter ex-spouses. Experts explain how you can work toward building something new in the wake.
The World Happiness Report is out, and once again Nordic countries are humming along with the highest scores. The No. 1 country, Finland, has held onto its top ranking for seven years straight.
The winning numbers for a nearly US$1-billion Mega Millions lottery prize will be drawn Friday night, offering sudden riches to any lucky player who matches them and almost certain disappointment for everyone else.
Toronto's Zach Edey is one to watch as March Madness kicks off this week
Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend has been fired by the Los Angeles Dodgers following allegations of illegal gambling and theft from the Japanese baseball star.
Within hours of going on sale, tickets to the PWHL April 20 game between Montreal and Toronto at the Bell Centre sold out.
Police are calling on the federal government to create a 'national action plan' to combat auto theft as it becomes increasingly violent, raising concerns at the Annual Auto Theft Summit in Peel Region.
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said Tuesday he is considering extending his government's fuel-tax holiday, which is set to expire at the end of June.
The Biden administration on Wednesday finalized one of the most significant pieces of its ambitious climate agenda: the strongest new tailpipe rules for passenger cars and trucks that will decisively push the U.S. auto market toward electric vehicles and hybrids.