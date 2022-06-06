Apple's latest update includes changes to iMessage, lock screen

Apple kicked off its annual developer conference by unveiling its next-generation mobile software, iOS 16, with new features that will let users personalize their lock screens and change how they text friends through iMessage.

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicked off on Monday, Apple said it will be adding more features to iMessage, including the ability to edit or unsend messages. The company said these two options are among the most requested features from users.

Apple also teased new options for iPhone users to add widgets on the lock screen to get information at a glance, such as upcoming calendar events and the weather. It also showed off more personalized wallpapers for the lock screen and the ability to shuffle options throughout the day.

Beyond that, iOS users will now be able to track "live" activities, such as an Uber ride's progress or updates on a sports game, in an attempt to have a more seamless notifications experience. iOS users in the US will also be able to spread payments over 8 weeks on Apple Pay, similar to a "buy now, pay later" service.

The new features will likely be available later this year.

Some industry watchers are also holding out hope that Apple could offer an early look at a platform thought to be called RealityOS. The system could power the mixed reality headset -- a wearable device that's said to be capable of both VR and AR -- which Apple has been rumored to be working on for years.

Apple's event is livestreaming on its website and the company's YouTube channel.