

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





It wasn’t the newly unveiled Mac Pro computer costing US$6,000 or the specialized monitor for $5,000 that had developers loudly groaning during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday.

Instead, a separately sold stand to prop up said monitor caused a titter in the audience with its staggering $1,000 price tag.

That’s right. The stand costs $1,000 and doesn’t come with the $6,000 computer.

According to an Apple press release, the Pro Stand will complement the new Pro Display XDR monitor by allowing it to twist and turn in every direction.

“The Pro Stand has an intricately engineered arm that perfectly counterbalances the display so it feels virtually weightless, allowing users to easily place it into position,” Apple said. “The Pro Stand provides both tilt and height adjustment, and also allows Pro Display XDR to rotate into portrait mode.”

Inevitably, social media users took to their keyboards to ridicule the expensive product.