Apple computer built in 1970s sold for $375,000 at auction
This August 2018 photo provided by RR Auctions shows a vintage Apple Computer. (Sarina Carlo/RR Auctions via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 11:20AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 27, 2018 12:35PM EDT
BOSTON -- A computer built in the 1970s that helped launch the personal computer age as well as a trillion-dollar company has sold for US$375,000.
The fully functioning Apple-1 auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction was sold at a live sale Tuesday.
RR says the winning bid came from a U.S.-based businessman who wishes to remain anonymous.
The computer is one of 60 or so remaining of the original 200 designed and built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and 1977, and one of 16 that still works.
It sold back then for less than $700. The original owner offered to sell it to Wozniak in 1982 for $10,000, an offer that went unanswered.
Cupertino, California-based Apple recently became the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Orcas challenging but not preventing pipeline expansion approval, says minister
- Brazil museum fire sparks soul searching about spending
- BC Hydro: smartphone, tablet 'obsession' is behind hiked electricity use
- Elephant tramples German tourist to death in Zimbabwe
- Gamers furious as Xbox One crashes just as new Fortnite update drops