Apple busts Facebook for distributing data-sucking app
In this March 29, 2018, file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 1:04PM EST
NEW YORK -- Apple says Facebook can no longer distribute an app that paid users, including teenagers, to extensively track their phone and web use.
The tech blog TechCrunch reports that Facebook paid about US$20 a month. While Facebook says this was done with permission, the company has a history of defining "permission" loosely and obscuring what data it collects.
Facebook says fewer than 5 per cent of the app's users were teens and they had parental permission. Nonetheless, the revelation is yet another blemish on Facebook's track record on privacy and could invite further regulatory scrutiny.
According to TechCrunch, Facebook sidestepped Apple's app store and its tighter rules on privacy. Apple says Facebook was using a distribution mechanism meant for company employees, not outsiders, so Apple has revoked that capability.
