

The Associated Press





Apple is breaking up its iTunes software for computers into three apps: Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV.

The approach is similar to what Apple already offers on the iPhone and iPad. Apple debuted iTunes 16 years ago to manage digital music for the iPod, which paved the way for the iPhone.

The changes are coming with the new Mac software update, Catalina.

Apple has been beefing up digital services such as video streaming to offset eroding sales of its bedrock product, the iPhone.

Apple is also offering a way to use your iPad as a second display for your Mac. The announcements came Monday at Apple's annual developers conference.