Multiple Apple services down

    An Apple logo hangs at a Palo Alto, Calif., Apple store on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) An Apple logo hangs at a Palo Alto, Calif., Apple store on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
    Multiple Apple services, including the App Store, Apple TV+ and Apple Music, were down on Wednesday for users in the United States, according to the company's status page.

    Approximately 6,400 App Store users reported issues at the peak of the outage, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

    Downdetector also showed over 1,000 user reports for both Apple TV+ and Apple Music.

    Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    (Reporting by Urvi Dugar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

