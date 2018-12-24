

CTVNews.ca Staff





One of the most iconic photos of planet Earth is marking its 50th anniversary.

On Dec. 24, 1968, the crew of William Anders, Jim Lovell and Frank Borman aboard the Apollo 8 spacecraft became the first humans to orbit the moon and took the first photos of Earth from the perspective of another celestial body.

The most famous of the images from the mission, known as “Earthrise,” shows Earth’s sunset crossing over Africa, while North and South America are covered in clouds. The rocky surface of the moon is shown at the bottom of the picture.

“We were busy shooting pictures of lunar surface for lunar landing sites for upcoming lunar landings, and suddenly I looked out the window and there was this gorgeous orb coming up,” Anders, who shot the picture, said in a NASA video.

That same day, the astronauts read passages from the Book of Genesis and wished those back home a Merry Christmas during a special television broadcast. More than 25 per cent of people on Earth tuned in to watch the presentation.

In 2003, Life Magazine released a book called the “100 Photographs that Changed the World,” where the “Earthrise” photo was described as the "the most influential environmental photograph ever taken.”

Join administrator @JimBridenstine as he remembers the bravery and dedication of the Apollo 8 crew where three astronauts embarked on a journey that would take them “round the moon and back” 50 years ago. Watch: https://t.co/88j84mu4Vm pic.twitter.com/z6qWENVTai — NASA (@NASA) December 24, 2018

“The vast loneliness up here of the Moon is awe-inspiring, and it makes you realize just what you have back there on Earth. The Earth from here is a grand oasis to the big vastness of space”—Jim Lovell



The iconic 'Earthrise' was taken 50 years ago today: https://t.co/RAw7RnPjUm pic.twitter.com/CxWhF6YDV6 — NASA (@NASA) December 24, 2018