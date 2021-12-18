Dutch authorities are warning the public that several products claiming to provide ‘protection’ from 5G networks, including necklaces and accessories for children, are radioactive.

The organization for nuclear safety and radiation protection in the Netherlands issued a warning about 10 products they found to be giving off harmful ionizing radiation.

The warning urges consumers to stop wearing the items and to safely “put them away” as they could cause harm if they are worn long-term.

“The 10 consumer products examined contain radioactive substances…Ionizing radiation can damage tissue and DNA,” the warning says. “The amount of radiation measured on the examined products is low, however in the case of prolonged and continuous wear of these examined products (a whole year, 24 hours a day), the strict limit value in the Netherlands for exposure of the skin to radiation can be exceeded.”

The belief in 5G conspiracies has ramped up amid interest from other conspiracy theorists like QAnon believers and anti-vaxxers. There is no scientific evidence to back up their claims.

The World Health Organization says 5G networks are safe and do not differ that much from 3G and 4G networks already in use.

“To date, and after much research performed, no adverse health effect has been causally linked with exposure to wireless technologies,” the WHO says on its website.

Attacks on 5G towers because of conspiracy theories have forced mobile network providers to disguise them as trees or other camouflage.

The products identified by Dutch authorities include a sleep mask, bracelet and necklace from the “Energy Armor” brand, bracelets, including one for children, from “Magnetix Wellness,” the Quantum Pendant and the Basic Nero bracelet.

“The sellers in the Netherlands known to the ANVS [Dutch authorities] have been told that the sale is prohibited and must be stopped immediately, and that they must inform their customers about this,” the warning states.

The full list of products, including images, is featured on the Dutch authorities’ website.

The warning does not specify if the products were sold internationally through online retailers or just domestically in the Netherlands.