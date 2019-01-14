Antarctica is losing ice 6 times faster today than in 1980s
This 2016 photo provided by NASA shows the Getz Ice Shelf from 2016's Operation Icebridge in Antarctica. According to a new study published Monday, Jan. 14, 2019, in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Antarctica is melting more than six times faster than it did in the 1980s. (Jeremy Harbeck/NASA via AP)
Seth Borenstein, The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 3:18PM EST
WASHINGTON -- A new study shows Antarctica is melting more than six times faster than it did in the 1980s.
Scientists used aerial photographs, satellite measurements and computer models to track how fast the southern-most continent has been melting since 1979. They find the ice loss to be accelerating dramatically -- a key indicator of human-caused climate change.
Since 2009, Antarctica has lost almost 278 billion tons (252 billion metric tons) of ice per year, the new study finds. In the 1980s, it was losing 44 billion tons (40 billion metric tons) a year.
Study lead author Eric Rignot says it is worrisome that ice melting is in East Antarctica, which used to be stable.
The study is in Monday's Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Father creates app that forces children to answer parent's texts
- Concerns U.S. Arctic drilling plan could hurt Canadian caribou
- Antarctica is losing ice 6 times faster today than in 1980s
- Total lunar eclipse on Jan 20-21 will be last until 2022
- Evidence of unmarked Acadian graves found in Fort Anne, N.S.