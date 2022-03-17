Another smartwatch has been recalled in Canada over fears the timepiece may cause burns to users and pose a fire risk, according to Health Canada.

Canada's health agency issued a recall Thursday for Decathlon's Kiprun GPS 550 smartwatch and is asking those who have purchased the product to "immediately stop using" the timepiece.

Health Canada said the battery used in the wristwatch "may overheat during charging or while in use and may cause burns or present a fire risk."

As of Monday, there have been no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada as a result of the defected product.

According to the manufacturer, 124 units of the affected product were sold in Canada, with sale dates ranging from July 2020 to February 2022.

The recall involves two models:

Health Canada said the defected product can be returned to the nearest Decathlon point of sale for a refund.

Thursday's recall comes two weeks after Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch was recalled in Canada for a similar issue with an overheating battery.

The affected watches include four models in various colours, each with a 3.6-centimetre colour LCD display and a four-day life for its lithium-ion battery.

According to Fitbit, approximately 70,561 units of the affected product were sold in Canada from August 2017 to August 2020.

Health Canada advises consumers to contact Fitbit for a refund.