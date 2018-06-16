Another endangered B.C. southern resident orca believed dead
The Center for Whale Research says the missing whale, L92, seen spy-hopping here, is presumed dead. (Source: Facebook, Center for Whale Research)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, June 16, 2018 6:18PM EDT
FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. -- Researchers say they believe another endangered orca has died off British Columbia's coast.
The Center for Whale Research, based Friday Harbor, Wash., says a southern resident killer whale known as L92 is presumed dead.
The loss of L92 brings the total number of southern resident killer whales down to 75, which is the lowest count since the early 1980s.
The population has dropped by eight members since 2016, despite a baby boom at that time that gave some researchers optimism about their recovery.
L92, also known as "Crewser" and estimated at 23 years old, has not been seen with his pod for two months.
The research centre says the whales have been spending fewer days in inland waters in recent years, a trend that parallels a decline in the abundance of Fraser River chinook salmon runs.
