Sci-Tech

    • An archeology student finds 7 stunning Viking silver arm rings, Danish museum says

    The seven bangles from the Elstedgårdskatten are shown. (Moesgaard Museum) The seven bangles from the Elstedgårdskatten are shown. (Moesgaard Museum)
    Share
    COPENHAGEN, Denmark -

    An archeology student unearthed seven “spectacular” Viking-era curled silver arm rings earlier this year north of Denmark's second-largest city, a Danish museum said on Monday, adding the finding has ties to Russia, Ukraine and the British Isles.

    The Moesgaard Museum, located south of Aarhus where the relics were found, said in a statement that Gustav Bruunsgaard, a 22-year-old Dane, came upon the armlets while scouring the area, known as a historical Viking settlement, with a metal detector and a spade.

    “The find emphasizes that Aarhus was a central hub in the Viking world,” said Kasper H. Andersen, a historian at the museum which is dedicated to archeology and ethnography.

    Archeological experts estimate that the arm rings date back to 800 CE, likely to be early Viking era which approximately lasted from 793 CE to 1066 CE.

    One of the armbands is a known type that originated in Viking settlements in what is now Russia and Ukraine and was later copied in the Nordic region, said the museum. Three others are of a style commonly found in south Scandinavia, probably Denmark, at the time. The other three armlets have no ornamentation and though described by the museum “rare,” they are known to be from Scandinavia and England.

    The arm rings weigh in total more than 500 grams, the museum said, adding silver was the Viking Age’s measure of value. It served as a means of payment and transaction, as well as to demonstrate “the owner’s financial ability,” according to the museum.

    The Moesgaard Museum is best known for the well-preserved Iron Age Grauballe Man, found in 1952 in a western Danish bog. One can still see the fingernails, the toenails and hair on the body of the man believed to have been violently killed and placed in a watery grave some 2,000 years ago.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Phil Donahue, pioneer of the daytime talk show, dies at age 88

    Phil Donahue, who changed the face of U.S. daytime television with a long-running syndicated talk show that highlighted topical and often provocative social and political issues, has died at age 88, NBC's 'Today' show reported on Monday, citing a statement from his family.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News