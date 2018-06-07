Amazon unveils nearly hands-free streaming TV device in U.S.
Amazon unveiled the new voice-controlled Fire TV device, which lets users shout out when they want to turn on the TV, flip channels or search for sitcoms, all without pushing any buttons. (Amazon.com, Inc. via AP)
Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, June 7, 2018 4:26PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Alexa for couch potatoes is coming: Amazon's new Fire TV streaming device will let users shout out when they want to turn on the TV, flip channels or search for sitcoms -- all without pushing any buttons.
The Fire TV Cube is not entirely hands-free yet, however. Some apps or streaming services may require viewers to pick up the included remote to rewind or stop a show.
Amazon already sells other voice-controlled Fire TV devices, but those require a push of the remote's mic button or a separate Echo device with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.
The Cube will be available later this month for US$120.
Nvidia's Shield also offers hands-free streaming using Google's digital assistant. Other devices, including Apple TV, require activation with the remote's mic.
“Alexa, turn on the TV.” #HandsFreeTV— Amazon Fire TV (@amazonfiretv) June 7, 2018
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- David Suzuki to get honorary degree from Alberta school after months of criticism
- Canada reducing but not banning single-use plastics from G7 summit sites
- Amazon unveils nearly hands-free streaming TV device in U.S.
- Sleuthing leads to new findings about peculiar ocean fish
- Google pledges not to use AI for weapons or surveillance