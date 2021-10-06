Advertisement
Amazon's Twitch hit by data breach
Published Wednesday, October 6, 2021 12:00PM EDT
This Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, file photo shows the logo of live streaming video platform Twitch at the Paris games week in Paris. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Live-streaming service Twitch has suffered a data breach, the Amazon.com Inc-owned company said on Wednesday, without providing further details.
"We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available," the company said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)