Amazon's Jeff Bezos finalizes divorce with wife MacKenzie
In this March 4, 2018 file photo, Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie Bezos arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, April 4, 2019 2:13PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Amazon CEO and founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, have finalized their divorce, ending a 25-year marriage that played a role in the creation of the online shopping giant.
Amazon.com Inc. confirmed that a petition for divorce was filed Thursday and that it expects it to be approved by the court in about 90 days. After that, MacKenzie Bezos will get a 4% stake in Amazon registered in her name.
Before the separation, Jeff Bezos had a 16% stake in Amazon worth more than $140 billion, making him one of the world's richest people.
The two posted details of their divorce deal Thursday in a series of tweets.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Israeli spacecraft enters lunar orbit ahead of moon landing
- Amazon's Jeff Bezos finalizes divorce with wife MacKenzie
- Deadly fungal disease has devastated more than 500 species of frogs, salamanders: study
- Indonesia eyes komodo dragon island closure to thwart smuggling
- Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name