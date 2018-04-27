Amazon keeps Prime membership price on hold in Canada despite increase in U.S.
In this Feb. 9, 2018, file photo, a box for an Amazon prime customer moves through the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 1:47PM EDT
TORONTO -- Amazon is keeping the cost of an annual Prime membership in Canada steady even as it moves to raise the cost in the United States.
The online retailer says the price of an annual membership will remain at $79 even as it increases 20 per cent in the U.S. starting next month.
The company said Thursday that Prime members in the U.S. will now pay US$119 a year, up from US$99, starting May 11 for new members.
The new price will apply to renewals of existing U.S. memberships starting on June 16.
An Amazon Prime membership gives customers free two-day shipping as well as access to its video and music streaming services and other benefits.
The online retailer recently disclosed for the first time that it has more than 100 million Prime members worldwide
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Facebook gives parents control on when kids can use app
- Amazon keeps Prime membership price on hold in Canada despite increase in U.S.
- Sleep mode? Tech giants' kids' 'fixes' amount to baby steps
- UN against commercial recovery of shipwreck that may be worth billions
- EU moves to full ban on pesticides that harm bees