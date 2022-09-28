Amazon.com unveils device that tracks how you breathe while sleeping

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday announced a contactless device to monitor customers' sleep as well as a new version of the Kindle which allows users to write on the e-reader.

Amazon said the US$139.99 sleep device, known as Halo Rise, tracks room temperature, humidity and light, plus the breathing patterns of the person closest to it.

The goal is to provide insight to users on why they may or may not feel well-rested when they wake up.

Like many technology companies, Amazon has invested in health-tracking gadgets for consumers, at times drawing regulatory scrutiny for sensitive information it aimed to collect like body fat percentage via a fitness wristband called Halo.