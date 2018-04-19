Alberta university criticized over plan to bestow David Suzuki honorary degree
Scientist, environmentalist and broadcaster David Suzuki is pictured in a Toronto hotel room, on Monday November 11 , 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 2:43PM EDT
EDMONTON - The University of Alberta is being criticized for its decision to give David Suzuki an honorary degree.
The university announced earlier this month that the environmentalist will be one of 13 recipients in June.
The architect of Alberta's climate change plan, economics professor Andrew Leach, criticized the decision saying Suzuki has characterized economics as "brain damage."
Leach, who teaches at the university, says he refuses to share a stage with Suzuki.
Some in the oil and gas industry are also critical of the decision.
The university says an honorary degree doesn't necessarily mean the institution agrees with the person but recognizes their contributions and full body of work.
Suzuki is being given the honorary doctor of science degree on June 7.
