

The Associated Press





JUNEAU, Alaska -- The number of moon jellyfish floating in Alaska waters has increased and residents should be prepared, scientists said.

Warm ocean temperatures and plentiful food in the form of zooplankton have contributed to the increased sightings, the Juneau Empire reported Friday.

The moon jellyfish, also known as Aurelia aurita, released sperm and eggs freely into the water during spring spawning season, said Sherry Tamone, a professor of marine biology at the University of Alaska Southeast. The jellyfish fertilized independent of the parent jellyfish and have now reached maturity.

Scientists have urged residents to leave the jellyfish alone or risk being stung.

"If you see them on the beach, just leave them," Tamone said. "Don't try and pick them up, or you may irritate your hand."

Despite the sting being less painful than other jellyfish, the moon jellyfish sting would still irritate humans, experts said.

For the best views, experts have recommended watching the jellyfish from a pier.

There are concerns that too many jellyfish in the water could throw off the ecosystem because they would eat too many zooplankton, Tamone said. However, that is not the case here.

Lion's mane jellyfish and sea nettles are also common in northern waters, scientists said.