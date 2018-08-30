Air leaking from Russian side of International Space Station
The International Space Station. (AFP PHOTO/NASA/HANDOUT)
Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 12:41PM EDT
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - A small air leak has developed on the Russian side of the International Space Station.
NASA and Russian space officials stressed Thursday that the six astronauts are in no danger. But both the crew and ground controllers are working hard to isolate the leak.
Russian officials say the pressure leak was detected Wednesday night and may be the result of a micrometeorite strike. It's believed to be in the most recent Soyuz capsule docked at the space station. This Soyuz -- one of two up there -- arrived at the orbiting lab in June with three astronauts. It's their ride home, too, come December.
The 250-mile-high outpost is home to three Americans, two Russians and one German.
