A NASA spacecraft will swing by Earth on Sunday
This Sunday, a spacecraft called Lucy will be in the sky – just without diamonds.
NASA's Lucy spacecraft will skirt Earth, coming within just a few hundred miles of us on its journey to the far-off Jupiter Trojan asteroids.
The spacecraft will pass 220 miles above Earth's surface on Sunday morning, according to a news release from NASA.
And some lucky observers will be able to spot Lucy from Earth, says NASA.
The asteroid-hopping spacecraft will be visible from Western Australia at around 6:55 a.m. EST. But it'll pass out of view after a few minutes. At 7:26 a.m. EST, it should be visible in the western United States – assuming the skies are clear and sky-gazers have a decent pair of binoculars.
Coming so close to the Earth will require the spacecraft to navigate an area dense with satellites and debris. NASA is implementing special procedures to prevent Lucy from knocking into anything on its journey.
"The Lucy team has prepared two different manoeuvres," said Coralie Adam, the team chief for the Lucy deputy navigation team from KinetX Aerospace, in the release. "If the team detects that Lucy is at risk of colliding with a satellite or piece of debris, then – 12 hours before the closest approach to Earth – the spacecraft will execute one of these, altering the time of closest approach by either two or four seconds.
"This is a small correction, but it is enough to avoid a potentially catastrophic collision."
The 12-year Lucy mission launched in October 2021. The mission's goal is to explore the Trojan asteroid swarms that orbit Jupiter. The asteroids have never been directly observed before; the image above shows an illustration of Lucy approaching one of the asteroids. But if all goes according to plan, Lucy will provide the first high-resolution images of the asteroids.
The spacecraft will swing by Earth a total of three times during its mission. Coming into Earth's orbit helps give Lucy a boost it needs to continue on its path.
"The last time we saw the spacecraft, it was being enclosed in the payload fairing in Florida," said Hal Levison, principal investigator for Lucy at the Southwest Research Institute's Boulder, Colorado office, referring to a protective nose cone used during launches. "It is exciting that we will be able to stand here in Colorado and see the spacecraft again.
"And this time Lucy will be in the sky."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian home energy costs to spike by up to 100 per cent on average this winter: analyst
Most Canadians who pay for natural gas or electricity can expect their bills to rise by between 50 and 100 per cent on average this winter, according to one energy analyst.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Man dead after overnight stabbing outside of bar in Ajax, Ont.
A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in an Ajax parking lot and another male is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot, Durham Regional Police say.
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
1 in 5 Canadians have experienced extreme weather damage, or know someone who has: survey
More than one in five Canadians say either they, a family member or a close friend experienced property damage or loss due to extreme weather in the past year, according to a new survey.
Actor, athlete Johnny Issaluk stripped of Order of Canada
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon has stripped actor and athlete Johnny Issaluk of the Order of Canada.
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
Family, northern Alberta community in shock after 7-month-old's homicide
The family of a seven-month-old baby boy who died in High Prairie last week is speaking about their loss.
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
Canada
-
Millions of people in Ontario are about to get money from the government
Millions of people in Ontario will be sent money from the government over the next few days.
-
Man dead after overnight stabbing outside of bar in Ajax, Ont.
A man is dead following an overnight stabbing in an Ajax parking lot and another male is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle in the same parking lot, Durham Regional Police say.
-
1 in 5 Canadians have experienced extreme weather damage, or know someone who has: survey
More than one in five Canadians say either they, a family member or a close friend experienced property damage or loss due to extreme weather in the past year, according to a new survey.
-
Former Edmonton MLA fined $75K, sentenced to house arrest in immigration fraud case
A former Alberta Progressive Conservative legislature member and his son have been sentenced to house arrest for immigration fraud.
-
Fake Canadian visa program circulating on Facebook and WhatsApp
According to an investigation by the Tech Transparency Project, several fake Canadian visa ads are appearing on Facebook and WhatsApp, targeting migrant hopefuls and stealing their data.
-
B.C. mountain resort suing province over access road, ability to charge for parking to curb crowds
A B.C. mountain resort is suing the province to gain control over an access road, which would allow it to charge for parking – a strategy that was previously employed to manage overcrowding at the busy outdoor destination.
World
-
Rights group: 233 killed in Iran, protests enter fifth week
Protesters intensified anti-government demonstrations along main streets and at universities in some cities across Iran on Saturday. Human rights monitors reported hundreds dead, including children, as the movement entered its fifth week.
-
Ukraine: Russia hits power site by Kyiv, defends seized land
A missile strike seriously damaged a key energy facility in Ukraine's capital region, the country's grid operator said Saturday as the Russian military strove to cut power in far-flung populated areas while also defending against Ukrainian counterattacks in occupied regions.
-
Death toll rises to 41 in Turkey coal mine explosion
Funerals for miners killed in a coal mine explosion in northern Turkey began Saturday as officials raised the death toll to at least 41 people.
-
Tourists in Italy are behaving badly this year: Here's why
As travel restrictions dropped this summer and tourists flooded back to Europe, the news of visitors behaving badly in Italy just kept coming. But experts say tourists behaving badly is nothing new, it's just been awhile.
-
Analysis: Liz Truss is in big trouble after her biggest U-turn yet
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss fired her finance minister and closest political ally just weeks into her premiership, sparking controversy.
-
Frantic 911 callers describe bodies during North Carolina shooting rampage
Callers who dialed 911 during a fatal North Carolina shooting rampage described encountering bodies on the streets or front yards of their neighborhood and along a trail popular with runners and bikers, according to newly released recordings.
Politics
-
'I felt trapped and helpless': What Ottawa residents and local representatives told the convoy commission
The first round of witness testimony as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act focused on the lived experience of downtown Ottawa residents, the concerns business groups had in their dealings with the city and police, as well as the perspectives from local councillors.
-
Mendicino to visit site of Sask. stabbing massacre, discuss First Nations policing
The federal public safety minister says he is to travel next week to Saskatchewan's James Smith Cree Nation, where 11 people were killed in a mass stabbing, to advance the government's plan to have First Nations policing recognized as an essential service.
-
Defence chief calls on Canadians to rally behind military during personnel crisis
The commander of the Canadian Armed Forces is calling on the country to rally behind its military as it faces an unprecedented personnel crisis that he says is threatening its ability to protect and defend Canada.
Health
-
-
COVID-19 misinformation prompts some patients to refuse blood transfusions from vaccinated donors
As misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines spreads, doctors across Canada say some patients are refusing blood transfusions from vaccinated donors, putting their health at risk.
-
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Saturday at 7pm on CTV W5: Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Sci-Tech
-
Felix Baumgartner: 10 years on, the man who fell to earth is still awed by experience
Ten years after he broke the sound barrier while leaping to Earth from space, Felix Baumgartner remains awed by his accomplishment.
-
Brain cells are capable of playing Pong: experiment
Human brain cells are capable of sentient, independent behaviour, according to a recent experiment by an Australian-led team of international researchers that showed neurons living in a petri dish were able to play a version of the video game Pong.
-
Thermal imaging and AI can be used to crack passwords in seconds, study finds
Computer security experts from the University of Glasgow have developed a system that uses thermal imaging and artificial intelligence to guess computer and smartphone passwords in seconds.
Entertainment
-
'One of the funniest people': Harry Potter cast, fellow actors post tributes to Robbie Coltrane
'Harry Potter' actor Daniel Radcliffe is among those paying tribute to Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the movie franchise, after his death was announced by his agent on Friday. He was 72.
-
Headlines, outrage and art: Climate activists use Van Gogh vandalism to make us question our priorities
Is the desecration of a painting worse than the wilful destruction of the planet? This is the question that climate activists hoped to spark Friday by throwing soup on a Vincent Van Gogh painting.
-
'Gladiator' actor Russell Crowe feted in Rome
Russell Crowe, who won a best actor Academy Award for portraying a gladiator in the 2000 film of the same name, was feted Friday by the city of Rome, home to the Colosseum where real gladiators clashed before thousands of spectators through the time of the Roman Empire.
Business
-
New U.K. Treasury chief: Mistakes were made, tax rises coming
Britain's new Treasury chief on Saturday acknowledged mistakes made by his predecessor and suggested that he may reverse much of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans in order to bring stability to the country after weeks of economic and political turbulence.
-
Oil flow to Germany resumes after Poland fixed pipeline leak
The Polish operator of an oil pipeline running to Germany said Saturday that it has fixed the damage that caused a leak earlier this week and that the flow of crude oil from Russia has been fully restored.
-
Recession expected in Canada in early 2023: RBC economists
Economists from RBC expect Canada will enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023, and lower-income Canadians may be the ones who suffer the most.
Lifestyle
-
Tourists in Italy are behaving badly this year: Here's why
As travel restrictions dropped this summer and tourists flooded back to Europe, the news of visitors behaving badly in Italy just kept coming. But experts say tourists behaving badly is nothing new, it's just been awhile.
-
19th-century Levi's jeans found in mine shaft sell for more than US$87,000
A pair of Levi's jeans from the 1880s has sold at an auction in a small town in New Mexico for more than US$87,000.
-
Dolly Parton donation strategy: 'I just give from my heart'
Dolly Parton laughs at the idea that she is some sort of secret philanthropist after many reports of her generous donations and fundraising projects.
Sports
-
Calls for cultural change at Hockey Canada spark period of reckoning for sport
As sponsors distanced themselves from Hockey Canada over the past few weeks, it became clear they wanted to see more than just a change in leadership.
-
Deshaun Watson: New sexual misconduct civil suit filed against suspended Cleveland Browns QB
Less than two months after settling 23 lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct, a new civil suit was filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday in Houston.
-
Canada's Alphonso Davies expected to be back in Bayern Munich squad Sunday
Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann says Canadian star Alphonso Davies, who suffered a cranial bruise after taking a boot to the head last weekend, could figure in Sunday's game against SC Freiburg.
Autos
-
Grandfather arrested after toddler left in returned rental car at Florida airport
A Florida grandfather was arrested after an employee at a Hertz car rental lot in the Daytona Beach International Airport discovered a toddler who was left in the back seat of a returned vehicle for about 45 minutes Monday evening, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Toyota begins making cars in Myanmar after delay due to coup
Toyota Motor Corp. has begun assembling autos in Myanmar after a more than yearlong delay following a military takeover in February 2021.