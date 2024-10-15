Sci-Tech

    • A Hong Kong zoo seeks answers after 9 monkeys die in 2 days

    A buff-cheeked gibbon swings in its cage at Hong Kong's Zoological and Botanical Gardens in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo) A buff-cheeked gibbon swings in its cage at Hong Kong's Zoological and Botanical Gardens in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024. (AP Photo)
    HONG KONG -

    Hong Kong's oldest zoo is seeking answers in a monkey medical mystery after nine animals died in two days, including three members of a critically endangered species.

    Part of the Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens has been sealed off and disinfected, and experts have been called in to conduct necropsies and toxicological tests, Hong Kong leader John Lee said in his weekly press briefing Tuesday.

    Eight monkeys were found dead on Sunday, and another died Monday after unusual behavior. The deceased animals included a De Brazza's monkey, a common squirrel monkey, four white-faced sakis and three cotton-top tamarins -- a species listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

    "Whenever we have any news, if there's a new development, an announcement should be made as soon as possible, so that everyone can know about the facts," Lee said.

    On Monday, the Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Kevin Yeung held an urgent interdepartmental meeting about the deaths with Leisure and Cultural Services Department, the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and the Department of Health. It said in a statement that another De Brazza's monkey's behavior and appetite were found to be unusual, requiring further observation.

    But all 80 other animals in the gardens were in normal condition, it added.

    The Hong Kong Zoological and Botanical Gardens -- the oldest park in the former British colony -- fully opened to the public in 1871. It is a rare urban oasis in the downtown Central district of the financial hub which returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

