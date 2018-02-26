87 endangered vultures poisoned by poachers in Mozambique
WCS members inspect the scene where a poached elephant lays dead in the Niassa Reserve, Mozambique, after being shot dead by poachers with an AK-47, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014. (AP / Wildlife Coversation Society International-Alastair Nelson)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, February 26, 2018 10:16AM EST
JOHANNESBURG -- Conservationists say at least 87 critically endangered vultures have died after consuming poison planted in the carcass of a poached elephant in Mozambique.
The South Africa-based Endangered Wildlife Trust says at least 80 white-backed vultures and seven hooded vultures were killed and more dead birds might be found in the Mbashene communal area where the poisoning occurred. It says another 17 poisoned vultures improved after treatment.
The conservation group says some of the dead vultures were mutilated, suggesting that they may have been killed for parts used in traditional medicine. The tusks of the poached elephant were seized and one suspect was detained.
Poachers also poison vultures because they circle above the carcasses of animals such as rhinos and elephants, potentially revealing their location to park rangers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Atlantic wildlife rehabilitation facility bracing for baby animal season
- New Samsung phone: Nicer camera, static design, higher price
- New VR attraction takes visitors flying over Paris by jetpack
- Archeologists find ancient necropolis in Egypt
- Canadian space program scientists hoping for lift off in federal budget