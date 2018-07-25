5 sea turtles released after discovery in hotel trash can
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, July 25, 2018 11:41AM EDT
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. -- Five endangered baby sea turtles found in a hotel trash can in Georgia have been released into the Atlantic Ocean.
The Savannah Morning News reports the loggerhead hatchlings were freed early Wednesday on the beach at Tybee Island.
A hotel housekeeper on the island discovered six live loggerhead sea turtle hatchlings in a waste basket on Tuesday. State wildlife biologist Mark Dodd suspects someone picked up the animals after they hatched.
One of the animals remains at the Tybee Island Marine Science Center, which can raise the turtle until age 2.
Loggerheads are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and even touching one can result in a fine of as much as $10,500. Police and wildlife officials are investigating how the animals got to the hotel.