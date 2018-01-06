

Relaxnews





Every year, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) honors a plethora of recent innovations which could be ongoing projects or products already available on the market. The crème de la crème are given a "Best of Innovations" award. Here's a selection of these award-winners which can be seen at CES 2018 from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas.

Ethereal Halo

This 3D printer, aimed at the business market, opens up a whole new world of possibilities. Developed by India-based startup Ethereal Machines, it is a 5-axis machine as even the printer bed moves. The printer can also add and remove layers of plastic with its tool head. Its price has not yet been revealed.

Find out more about the Halo at etherealmachines.com.

The 01 Dimensioning Device

This stylus-like device can give the measurements in 3D of a person or an object. Because it's so small it can be taken anywhere. It can be used for anything from measuring a child's height to scanning an object for its length, width and depth. All the data can be recorded on a smartphone and used for printing. Priced at $149.99

Find out more about Dimensioning at instrumments.com.

MSI Trident 3 Arctic

This high-performing PC is similar to a games console in terms of both power and design. It's driven by an Intel Core i7 processor assisted by 16GB of RAM and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics card. It has a 250GB SSD drive and a 1TB hard disk. It supports 4K, and has no less than 7 USB ports and a USB Type-C port, all for around $1449.

Find out more about the Trident 3 Arctic at msi.com.

Astell & Kern A&ultima SP1000

This remarkable high-resolution audio portable player has two DAC (Digital-to-Analog Convertor) AK4497EQ chips, meaning it can read files with a maximum resolution of 384kHz/32 bits. Its housing is stainless steel or copper, its display measures a comfortable 5 inches, and its 256GB of storage can be expanded with a microSD card. A wheel on the side of the device makes it easy to control the volume. Of course, excellence has a price and in this case it's $3,499.

Find out more about the A&ultima SP1000 at astellnkern.com.

Nuviz

This compact Head-Up Display (HUD) for motorcycle helmets incorporates a range of features in one device which you can use without ever taking your eyes off the road. These include receiving and making calls, access to music, navigation, and photo/video functions. Nuviz is a small unit that's clipped to your helmet. It's priced at $699.

Find out more about the Nuviz at ridenuviz.com.