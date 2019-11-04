3 ancient shipwrecks discovered off Aegean island of Kasos
In this undated photo provide by the Greek Culture Ministry, an archeologist takes part in an underwater excavation at the small Aegean island of Kasos, Greece. (Frode Kvalo/Greek Culture Ministry via AP)
ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and mediaeval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the small Aegean island of Kasos.
A statement Monday said an underwater survey that ended last month also located cannons and other scattered finds -- possibly from other foundered vessels that have not yet been pinpointed.
The oldest of the wrecks found was a 2,300-year-old trader. Its surviving cargo included amphorae -- large jars used to transport wine, oil or foodstuffs -- and fine tableware. Archaeologists also located five stone anchors in the wreck.
The two other ships dated to the 1st century B.C. and the 8th-10th century A.D.
Kasos lies between Crete and Rhodes on what remains a key trade route linking the Aegean with the Middle East.
