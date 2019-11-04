3 ancient shipwrecks discovered of Aegean island of Kasos
The Aegean island of Kasos is seen in this satellite image (Google Maps)
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 10:59AM EST
ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and mediaeval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the small Aegean island of Kasos.
A statement Monday said an underwater survey that ended last month also located cannons and other scattered finds -- possibly from other foundered vessels that have not yet been pinpointed.
The oldest of the wrecks found was a 2,300-year-old trader. Its surviving cargo included amphorae -- large jars used to transport wine, oil or foodstuffs -- and fine tableware. Archaeologists also located five stone anchors in the wreck.
The two other ships dated to the 1st century B.C. and the 8th-10th century A.D.
Kasos lies between Crete and Rhodes on what is still a key trade route linking the Aegean Sea with the Middle East.
