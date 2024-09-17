23andMe settles data breach lawsuit for US$30 million

After another Liberal loss, Trudeau says there are 'all sorts of reflections' to do
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's going to 'stay focused' on governing after being handed his second byelection upset in recent months.
23andMe will pay US$30 million and provide three years of security monitoring to settle a lawsuit accusing the genetics testing company of failing to protect the privacy of 6.9 million customers whose personal information was exposed in a data breach last year.
The accord also resolves accusations that 23andMe did not tell customers with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry that the hacker appeared to have specifically targeted them, and posted their information for sale on the dark web.
A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed late Thursday night in federal court in San Francisco, and requires a judge's approval.
It includes cash payments for customers whose data was compromised, and lets customers enrolfor three years in a program known as Privacy & Medical Shield + Genetic Monitoring.
In a Friday court filing, 23andMe called the settlement fair, adequate and reasonable.
Citing its "extremely uncertain financial condition," 23andMe also asked the judge to halt arbitrations by tens of thousands of class members, until the settlement is approved or they decide not to participate.
In a statement, 23andMe said it believes the settlement is in its customers' best interest. It also expects about $25 million of the cost to be covered by cyber insurance coverage.
The breach began around April 2023 and lasted about five months, affecting nearly half of the 14.1 million customers in 23andMe's database at the time. It was disclosed by 23andMe in an October 2023 blog post.
According to the company, the hacker accessed 5.5 million DNA Relatives profiles, which let customers share information with each other, and accessed information for another 1.4 million customers who used a feature called Family Tree.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs said the settlement addressed their clients' main claims, and reflected significant risks of further litigation given 23andMe's "dire" finances.
The South San Francisco-based company lost $69.4 million on revenue of $40.4 million in the quarter ending June 30.
Co-founder and Chief Executive Anne Wojcicki has been trying to take 23andMe private, three years after it went public at $10 per share. Its shares have traded below $1 since mid-December.
The plaintiffs' lawyers may seek legal fees of up to 25per centof the settlement amount.
The case is In re 23andMe Inc Customer Data Security Breach Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 24-md-03098.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded near simultaneously across Lebanon and in parts of Syria on Tuesday, killing at least eight people, including members of the militant group Hezbollah and a girl, and wounding the Iranian ambassador, government and Hezbollah officials said.
More people who have never touched a cigarette are getting lung cancer, but there are ways to prevent it, according to a doctor.
The Canadian Press spoke to 10 people, from the parents of a toddler to an 89-year-old senior, who say they became sick with listeria after drinking from cartons of plant-based milk stamped with the recalled product code. Here's a look at some of their experiences.
Canada's annual inflation rate reached the central bank's target in August at it cooled to 2 per cent, its lowest level since February 2021, data showed on Tuesday.
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday.
Influencer Stefan Jankovic shared footage of a terrifying close encounter with a bear after climbing into a den in Bosnia and Herzegovia.
Instagram is making teen accounts private by default as it tries to make the platform safer for children amid a growing backlash against how social media affects young people's lives.
Halifax Regional Police has determined Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp began Monday with the defence admitting Hamp fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Stanche on Feb. 20, 2022.
A former B.C. lawyer who was disbarred for misappropriating client funds was found to have taken an additional $18,200 from an additional client who was paid that money as a settlement for being injured in a car crash.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
Florida law enforcement will launch a criminal investigation of the apparent assassination attempt of former U.S. President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.
The man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting Donald Trump camped outside a golf course with food and a rifle for nearly 12 hours.
A 71-year-old French man acknowledged in court Tuesday that he drugged his then-wife and invited dozens of men to rape her over nearly a decade, as well as raping her himself. He pleaded with her, and their three children, for forgiveness.
A man appeared in a London court Tuesday charged with killing three women in a knife and crossbow attack near London in July. The suspect, who was discovered seriously injured in a cemetery after the attack, was ordered held in pre-trial detention.
Israel said Tuesday that halting Hezbollah's attacks in the country's north to allow residents to return to their homes is now an official war goal, as it considers a wider military operation in Lebanon that could ignite an all-out conflict.
The fall sitting of Parliament began Monday with plenty of political posturing given the new minority dynamics and the threat of an early general election looming overhead.
Liberal John McKay and Conservative Garnett Genuis are slated to appear Tuesday at a federal inquiry into foreign interference.
Health Canada has authorized Moderna's updated COVID-19 vaccine that protects against currently circulating variants of the virus.
This eye-catching celestial event is around the corner and will appear in the skies this fall.
A key employee who labelled a doomed experimental submersible unsafe prior to its last, fatal voyage testified Tuesday that he frequently clashed with the company's co-founder and felt the company was committed only to making money.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been charged with sex trafficking and racketeering, according to a federal indictment unsealed Tuesday.
The alternative rock band Jane's Addiction has scuttled its latest tour following an onstage scuffle between lead singer Perry Farrell and guitarist Dave Navarro.
Albums from 10 acclaimed Canadian acts — including Charlotte Cardin, the Beaches and Allison Russell — will compete for the Polaris Music Prize tonight.
Air Canada is offering passengers the option to change flights back. Here's what you need to know.
Amazon is demanding that its corporate employees return to the office five days a week, a significant change from its current pandemic-era hybrid policy that requires them to be in the office just three days a week.
Newlyweds from Starbuck, Man. are starting their future together with a multi-million-dollar nest egg thanks to a big lottery win.
Instagram is making teen accounts private by default as it tries to make the platform safer for children amid a growing backlash against how social media affects young people's lives.
A New York woman is challenging the longstanding rules of Miss America and Miss World that disqualify mothers from their beauty pageants.
A former Saskatchewan Roughrider has died in a motorcycle crash in Edmonton.
Sidney Crosby plans to remain a Pittsburgh Penguin for at least three more years.
After 13 days of Calgarians leaving memorabilia, purple Gatorade and Skittles on the steps of the Saddledome in memory of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, officials are now beginning work to remove the display.
The plant was expected to produce batteries for a million electric vehicles a year. Once up and running, it was supposed to create hundreds of permanent jobs in a small southeastern Ontario municipality. But two years later, spending on the construction of the Umicore plant has been delayed in what the company calls a "significant worsening of the EV market context."
A Winnipeg man is asking for help after a classic car that has been a part of his family since the 1950s was stolen from his garage.
A 22-year-old driver was caught going more than 100 km/h in a school zone in York Region on Monday.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police is celebrating an important milestone in the organization's history: 50 years since the first women joined the force.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
A Good Samaritan in New Brunswick has replaced a man's stolen bottle cart so he can continue to collect cans and bottles in his Moncton neighbourhood.
David Krumholtz, known for roles like Bernard the Elf in The Santa Clause and physicist Isidor Rabi in Oppenheimer, has spent the latter part of his summer filming horror flick Altar in Winnipeg. He says Winnipeg is the most movie-savvy town he's ever been in.
Edmontonians can count themselves lucky to ever see one tiger salamander, let alone the thousands one local woman says recently descended on her childhood home.
A daytrip to the backcountry turned into a frightening experience for a Vancouver couple this weekend.
If you take a look to the right of Hilda Duddridge’s 100th birthday cake, you’ll see a sculpture of a smiling girl extending her arms forward.
Two sisters have finally been reunited with a plane their father built 90 years ago, that is also considered an important part of Canadian aviation history.
A Facebook post has sparked a debate in Gimli about whether to make a cosmetic change to its iconic statue.
Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan and the head of Canada Post are expected to unveil a stamp in her honour.
Support for both the B.C. NDP and B.C. Conservatives has surged since the capitulation of B.C. United, leaving the two parties in a statistical tie, according to a new poll.
Emergency physicians at Surrey Memorial Hospital have grown so frustrated with Fraser Health, they have penned a letter to the CEO of the health authority calling for "new leadership" and citing a "decline in patient care" as they struggle to stabilize the situation and serve patients.
A man has died following an industrial accident at Ontario Place.
An Ontario man thought he got some good news when he received a text message offering a $30 gift for being a loyal Giant Tiger customer. 'I do go to that store so I clicked on the link and it said it was a customer appreciation award they were going to give people,' Mark Martin, of Simcoe, Ont., told CTV News Toronto.
Calgary city council is set to face the fallout Tuesday of losing Alberta government funding for its Green Line light rail transit project, as Mayor Jyoti Gondek says it's clear the province isn't willing to budge on its rerouting demands.
Calgary police say a man who was causing a disturbance Tuesday morning at a hotel in Acadia died while officers attempted to arrest him.
Usually severe thunderstorms are confined to the summer months in southern Alberta mainly due to our latitude.
A 9-1-1 caller reported heavy smoke coming from the roof of the mall on Hazeldean Road at Castlefrank Road at approximately 3:40 a.m.
The trial of a man accused of stabbing his wife to death in an attack that also injured his daughter in Ottawa's west end in June 2021 is set to get underway Tuesday.
Ottawa Public Health is resuming the ongoing surveillance and enforcement of the Immunization of School Pupils Act this school year, checking to see if a student's vaccination records are up to date with the vaccines required to attend school.
The story is almost always the same: a Black man, perhaps in a nice car or walking down the street, is stopped by police. He asks, 'Why have you stopped me?' The response is he's either given a ticket, harassed or killed.
Family members of patients allegedly brainwashed decades ago at a Montreal psychiatric hospital are afraid they're running out of time to get compensation because the federal government and McGill University have filed motions to dismiss their lawsuit.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suffered another devastating byelection blow with the loss of a second Liberal stronghold, this one to the Bloc Quebecois in LaSalle—Emard—Verdun.
The town council of Jasper, Alta., is set to discuss today if it will ask for funding from the provincial government to offset reduced property tax revenues for the next three years.
Members of Parliament will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday evening on a string of recent deaths of First Nations people during interactions with Canadian police forces.
Halifax Regional Police has determined Devon Sinclair Marsman, who disappeared in 2022, was the victim of a homicide and two people have now been charged in his death.
The federal government says it will move on to fund other projects if the New Brunswick and Nova Scotia provincial governments don’t accept a 50/50 split in mitigation costs at the Chignecto Isthmus.
The Nova Scotia government says it’s modernizing its policing standards with a more effective and accountable policing model that introduces an auditing system for all policing agencies.
Thousands of people are without power Tuesday morning as widespread outages sweep southern Manitoba.
The New Democrats declared a federal byelection victory late Monday in their Winnipeg stronghold riding of Elmwood--Transcona.
Manitoba’s NDP government has removed Mark Wasyliw, MLA for Fort Garry, from the party’s caucus after the party discovered his business partner is working as Peter Nygard’s criminal defense lawyer.
First responders are asking drone pilots to refrain from flying near emergency situations.
The provincial government is taking more action to deal with vacant public housing units. Currently, 10 empty units are being gifted to Silver Sage Housing in Regina to give low income families an opportunity to own their own home.
No one was hurt in a fire that involved two garages in Regina early Tuesday morning.
The Waterloo Regional Police Service says they responded to a request for a wellness check at a home in St. Jacobs at around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Police were called to the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive for a report of gun shots around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
The second-degree murder trial of Thomas Hamp began Monday with the defence admitting Hamp fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Stanche on Feb. 20, 2022.
Saskatoon’s administration defended its choice of a downtown shelter site in a public information session at city hall on Monday, and the city expects it will move ahead.
Saskatchewan needs between 60,000 and 80,000 new housing units by 2030 to keep up with population growth and demand, according to the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.
A Simcoe, Ont., woman charged with assault with a weapon after accidentally spraying her neighbour with a water gun says GoFundMe has now pulled the plug on her online fundraiser.
Ontario Provincial Police say the body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Huronia Park in Penetanguishene on Sunday was found.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has announced changes to mortgage rules she says are aimed at helping more Canadians to purchase their first home.
A London, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore, Ont., sent four people to hospital last month.
Around 4;30 p.m., police were called to the area of Harcourt Crescent and Upper Thames Drive where they found a home with multiple bullet holes.
On Monday, the Corporate Services Committee (CSC) needed little time to reach consensus that city council should no longer accept applications for official proclamations.
A four-hour commercial motor vehicle safety inspection blitz in Bolton resulted in dozens of charges.
Row after row, new houses are being built in Stayner as the small community looks to expand its settlement boundaries and add 5,000 new homes.
Provincial police are appealing to the public for help identifying the person(s) responsible for what they describe as an act of "senseless destruction" of flower displays in Huntsville.
Windsor’s projected tax increase for 2025 is estimated at 12.9 per cent, a number Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says must come down.
A London, Ont., resident is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in Lakeshore, Ont., sent four people to hospital last month.
Windsor police are looking for a black Ford Explorer following an overnight crash. It happened on the EC Row Expressway at Matchette Road.
The B.C. premier’s announcement to introduce involuntary care for people with serious addiction and mental health issues is being met with pushback from critics who say the decision isn’t evidence-based and will cause more harm.
Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan and the head of Canada Post are expected to unveil a stamp in her honour.
Calls are growing for the federal government to pause plans to de-staff two lighthouses on Vancouver Island over fears the move could put mariners and hikers in danger.
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.
A 12-year-old collie was killed by three pit bulls in the B.C. Interior Sunday morning, according to authorities.
Two 16-year-old boys have been charged with arson following a fire at a Lethbridge building earlier this month.
The City of Lethbridge says water usage this summer was lower than expected.
Lethbridge police say a man wanted on warrants fled from officers in a vehicle and barricaded himself for hours in a home in the southern Alberta city.
A 50-year-old man in the Sault has been charged following an assault on Saturday that involved the use of a hammer.
Provincial police in Elliot Lake arrested a Michigan driver on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle while prohibited.
It's been a whirlwind of joyful events for a northern Ontario couple who just welcomed a baby into their family and won the $70 million Lotto Max jackpot last month.
Newfoundland and Labrador's chief medical officer is monitoring the rise of whooping cough infections across the province as cases of the highly contagious disease continue to grow across Canada.
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Jim Lester’s farm hopped on the cow-cuddling trend in early August, and his time slots have been pretty well sold out ever since.
