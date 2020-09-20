TORONTO -- More mysteries have been unearthed from an archeological dig in Egypt that discovered 13 untouched wooden coffins earlier this month.

According to an update from Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, 14 more coffins have been found at Saqqara, a major burial site for ancient Egypt that archeologists have been studying for years.

With this new discovery, 27 coffins in total have been found in the same site, all thought to date back more than 2,500 years.

“Initial studies indicate that these coffins are completely closed and haven't been opened since they were buried,” a statement posted Saturday on the agency’s Facebook said.

Photos of the coffins show that some are covered in elaborately painted designs, the colours still preserved thousands of years later, if slightly faded from their time in the earth.

In early September, the discovery of the first 13 coffins was announced, located in a burial shaft around 11-metres deep.

According to officials, Dr. Khaled Al-Anani, Egypt’s Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, travelled down into the shaft in which the coffins were found in order to tour the dig site himself, and thank the workers for continuing to excavate while observing COVID-19 precautionary measures.

The statement also revealed that archeologists believe there are more coffins yet to be discovered at the site.

At this point, it is unknown who resides inside these coffins, as no clear identifiers have been found either on or around the coffins. Officials say these questions will be answered as researchers continue their work.

Saqqara served as the necropolis -- a term for a vast cemetery -- for the ancient city of Memphis in Egypt.