12-pound lunar meteorite sells for more than $600,000
A 12-pound (5.5 kilogram) lunar meteorite discovered in Northwest Africa in 2017 rests on a table, in Amherst, N.H. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, October 19, 2018 11:48AM EDT
BOSTON -- A 12-pound (5.5 kilogram) chunk of the moon that fell to the Earth as a lunar meteorite has been sold at auction for more than $600,000.
Boston-based RR Auction announced Friday that the $612,500 winning bid for the meteorite, composed of six fragments that fit together like a puzzle, came from a representative working with the Tam Chuc Pagoda complex in Ha Nam Province, Vietnam.
RR predicted that it would get $500,000 at auction.
The meteorite was found last year in a remote area of Mauritania in northwest Africa.
It is considered one of the most significant lunar meteorites ever found because of its large size and because it has "partial fusion crust," caused by the tremendous heat that sears the rock as it falls to Earth.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- 12-pound lunar meteorite sells for more than $600,000
- Melinda Gates speaks on smoothing the shift to digital age
- Researchers finding better ways to encrypt genetic data
- Ont. researchers discover new planet 1,200 light years away
- Earthquake early-warning sensors installed off coast of British Columbia