ADVERTISEMENT

Sask. education minister feels all excited to hear what binding agreement with teachers will entail

Saskatchewan’s education minister says they continue to play the waiting game when it comes to the release of details surrounding a binding deal with the province’s teachers.

Sask. announces $58M investment into relocatable classrooms

The Saskatchewan government has announced an additional $29.5 million in funding that will be invested in relocatable classrooms to support growing student enrolment, for a total of $58 million in mid-year funding.

Saskatoon and Regina renters saw some of the highest rate increases in Canada, report finds

Renters in Saskatoon and Regina experienced some of the highest rent increases in the country over the last year, according to the latest national rent report from Zumper.

Sask. man faces assault charge following machete attack

RCMP say a man has been charged after another one was seriously hurt by a machete.

'So surreal': Couples reflect on 20 years of same-sex marriage in Canada

This July, Canada will mark 20 years since it legalized same-sex marriage.

The All Aboard Model Train Show

The 40th annual edition of the All Aboard Model Train Show runs through Prairieland Park this weekend. #sponsoredcontent

Thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Saskatoon ice rink

A handful of robberies at local ice rinks is causing concern for Saskatoon community associations.

‘Shift our focus’: Sask. steel company prioritizes Canadian clients as Trump threatens 50% tariffs

A Saskatoon-based steel company is focused on local clients, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens heavy tariffs on Canadian steel.

Sask. woman arrested after armed robbery of vehicle

Prince Albert RCMP say they thwarted an armed robbery of a vehicle last week.

Riders’ O’Day says goal was to retain core group before free agency

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ general manager and vice president of football operations Jeremy O’Day says the goal this offseason was to retain as many of their players as possible before the start of free agency.

‘We couldn’t sleep’: Saskatoon volunteers help homeless couple with hotel stay

For the hundreds of homeless people in Saskatoon, life is a challenge — to say the least. But the newly-formed Bridge City Warmth (BSW) is out there trying to help.

Prince Albert police are changing how they count use of force incidents

Police Albert’s police chief believes his team can improve by better documenting and evaluating incidents where force is used by officers.

‘Pretty shocking’: Saskatoon first responders see a significant spike in overdoses

Local officials are sounding the alarm over a recent spike in overdoses in Saskatoon.

On The Go: Valentine Wines and More

On The Go: Valentine Wines and More

Conductor Judith Yan and Violinist Timothy Chooi bring the romance at the SSO

Conductor Judith Yan sets up a romantic evening at the Saskatoon symphony, with violin virtuoso Timothy Chooi saying "I love you" through music.