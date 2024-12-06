Sask. student who allegedly set classmate on fire is going to trial
A Saskatoon student who allegedly set another student on fire is planning to go to trial — inferring a not-guilty plea.
Saskatchewan’s education minister says they continue to play the waiting game when it comes to the release of details surrounding a binding deal with the province’s teachers.
The Saskatchewan government has announced an additional $29.5 million in funding that will be invested in relocatable classrooms to support growing student enrolment, for a total of $58 million in mid-year funding.
Renters in Saskatoon and Regina experienced some of the highest rent increases in the country over the last year, according to the latest national rent report from Zumper.
RCMP say a man has been charged after another one was seriously hurt by a machete.
This July, Canada will mark 20 years since it legalized same-sex marriage.
The 40th annual edition of the All Aboard Model Train Show runs through Prairieland Park this weekend. #sponsoredcontent
A handful of robberies at local ice rinks is causing concern for Saskatoon community associations.
A Saskatoon-based steel company is focused on local clients, as U.S. President Donald Trump threatens heavy tariffs on Canadian steel.
Prince Albert RCMP say they thwarted an armed robbery of a vehicle last week.
Saskatchewan Roughriders’ general manager and vice president of football operations Jeremy O’Day says the goal this offseason was to retain as many of their players as possible before the start of free agency.
For the hundreds of homeless people in Saskatoon, life is a challenge — to say the least. But the newly-formed Bridge City Warmth (BSW) is out there trying to help.
Police Albert’s police chief believes his team can improve by better documenting and evaluating incidents where force is used by officers.
Local officials are sounding the alarm over a recent spike in overdoses in Saskatoon.
Conductor Judith Yan sets up a romantic evening at the Saskatoon symphony, with violin virtuoso Timothy Chooi saying "I love you" through music.