Saskatchewan exempts Canada Disability Benefit from income assistance programs

The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that the Canada Disability Benefit will be exempt from its core income assistance programs.

RCMP launch secondary search in Battlefords for Ashley Morin

The Saskatchewan RCMP says it has concluded an initial river search for signs of Ashley Morin, but found no evidence yet to indicate what happened to the missing woman.

U of R professor found liable of defamation for calling a book ‘racist garbage’

A University of Regina professor has been found liable for defamation after calling a book critical of the Neil Stonechild inquiry “racist garbage.”

‘Could not meet that need’: Province rejects Saskatoon police chief’s plan to train officers in-house

The province has denied a request from Saskatoon’s police chief to internally train new officers amid a staffing crunch.

Sask. RCMP seek tips locating suspect in murder investigation

The Deschambault Lake RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 26-year-old Maverick Eninew, also known as “Mavvy,” who is wanted in connection with a murder investigation. 

Saskatoon's Mayor on feeling safe downtown

Mayor Cynthia Block talks about downtown safety concerns, and this weekend's Pride Parade

Saskatchewan farmers will need more rain soon to avoid deteriorating crops: report

Saskatchewan farmers are moving into the next phase of crop production after finishing getting their seeds in the ground last week.

Saskatoon teen dancer chases dreams to Hollywood

A Saskatoon teen is getting the opportunity of her dreams to pursue a career dancing on the biggest stages.

No one injured in Saskatoon apartment fire

Nobody was injured during a structure fire at a building in Saskatoon early Wednesday evening.

"Be What the World Needs" campaign a huge success for University of Saskatchewan

The University of Saskatchewan on blowing past a 10 year fundraising goal.

‘I love you’: Saskatoon mother remembers final phone call before son was shot and killed

Hours before Wahkia Ewalk was shot and killed in Regina, he spoke to his mom on the phone.

Sask. government says individuals attempted to ‘trespass’ into restricted area of La Ronge airport

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says several individuals were caught “attempting to trespass” at the La Ronge airport earlier this week - at a time of continued criticism of the province’s wildfire response.

Two charged with murder in connection with Prince Albert homicide

After a lengthy investigation, Prince Albert police have arrested two suspects in connection with the September homicide of Darren Laviolette.

Saskatoon real estate developer and philanthropist Joseph A. Remai has died

Saskatoon philanthropist and real estate developer, Joseph A. Remai, has died.

Premiers Moe, Smith call for end to ‘federal interference’ in resource development

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are making a unified “call for change” to federal policies that apply to resource development.