Saskatoon celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day
Wanuskewin welcomed many visitors on Saturday, as people gathered to recognize National Indigenous Peoples Day.
The Government of Saskatchewan has announced that the Canada Disability Benefit will be exempt from its core income assistance programs.
The Saskatchewan RCMP says it has concluded an initial river search for signs of Ashley Morin, but found no evidence yet to indicate what happened to the missing woman.
A University of Regina professor has been found liable for defamation after calling a book critical of the Neil Stonechild inquiry “racist garbage.”
The province has denied a request from Saskatoon’s police chief to internally train new officers amid a staffing crunch.
The Deschambault Lake RCMP is asking the public for assistance in locating 26-year-old Maverick Eninew, also known as “Mavvy,” who is wanted in connection with a murder investigation.
Mayor Cynthia Block talks about downtown safety concerns, and this weekend's Pride Parade
Saskatchewan farmers are moving into the next phase of crop production after finishing getting their seeds in the ground last week.
A Saskatoon teen is getting the opportunity of her dreams to pursue a career dancing on the biggest stages.
Nobody was injured during a structure fire at a building in Saskatoon early Wednesday evening.
The University of Saskatchewan on blowing past a 10 year fundraising goal.
Hours before Wahkia Ewalk was shot and killed in Regina, he spoke to his mom on the phone.
The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) says several individuals were caught “attempting to trespass” at the La Ronge airport earlier this week - at a time of continued criticism of the province’s wildfire response.
After a lengthy investigation, Prince Albert police have arrested two suspects in connection with the September homicide of Darren Laviolette.
Saskatoon philanthropist and real estate developer, Joseph A. Remai, has died.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith are making a unified “call for change” to federal policies that apply to resource development.