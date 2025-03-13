ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatoon

Sask. Premier gives budget sneak peek at SARM convention

By Keenan Sorokan

Published

Speaking to delegates at the 120th annual Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention and trade show Wednesday, Moe said the province won’t be altering the education property tax mill rate despite property rates increasing in many areas across the province because 2025 is an assessment year. (Keenan Sorokan/CTV News)