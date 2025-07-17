ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatoon

LIVE @ 11:00: Sask. premier calling on other provincial leaders to join New West Partnership

By Rory MacLean

Published

Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe, left, and Premier of Ontario Doug Ford shake hands during a media event to sign a Memorandum of Understanding in Saskatoon on Sunday, June 1, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards (Liam Richards/The Canadian Press)