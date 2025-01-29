ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatoon

'It's not a healthy system': Former student critical of Legacy Christian Academy curriculum

By Pat McKay

Published

'It’s not a healthy system' WATCH: Former Legacy Christian Academy student Victoria Reid says she didn't learn some basic concepts until she was well into adulthood.


















