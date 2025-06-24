ADVERTISEMENT

Saskatoon

‘A bit of a slog’: New public school in Saskatoon’s core is years behind schedule

By Carla Shynkaruk

Published

New Saskatoon school build delayed WATCH: A new building intended to amalgamate three westside elementary schools in Saskatoon is years behind schedule, the school board says.


















