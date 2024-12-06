ADVERTISEMENT

Regina’s Filipino community’s Pinoy Fiesta celebrates culture and religion

The Pinoy Fiesta, organized by the Jesus Is Lord Church, celebrates the culture of the Philippines through music, dance and traditional foods.

Alford’s 99-yard kickoff return for TD lifts Riders to wild 39-32 win over Argos

Mario Alford's 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown with nine seconds to play rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stirring 39-32 win over the ailing Toronto Argonauts on Friday night.

National Indigenous Peoples Day celebration sees large youth turnout

While National Indigenous Peoples Day is on Saturday, several events were held in Regina on Friday for residents to celebrate the heritage, cultures, and achievements of First Nations, Inuit and Métis people.

Parts of Sask. could receive up to 80 millimetres of rain this weekend

A rainy weekend is expected in parts of Saskatchewan, with up to 80 millimetres of rain possible in some areas by Saturday night.

Sask. RM of Big Stick declares state of emergency due to extreme drought

Due to extreme drought, the Saskatchewan rural municipality of Big Stick has declared a state of emergency.

Moose Jaw unveils vision for AI-powered future with launch of new project

The City of Moose Jaw unveiled a vision for an AI-powered future this week, with the launch of the Valley View Project.

‘Wearing the jersey for a reason’: Two Sask. products to don the Maple Leaf at U15 Softball World Cup

Two Saskatchewan softball players will represent Canada at the 2025 WBSC U15 Women’s Softball World Cup in Italy.

Nearly 2,000 people remain displaced as Saskatchewan battles wildfires

Nearly 2,000 northern Saskatchewan residents remained displaced from their homes as wildfires continue to rage.

Meteorologists investigate 8 likely tornadoes in Sask.

Meteorologists are investigating eight likely tornadoes from a powerful storm system that moved through southern Saskatchewan on Thursday.

Vintage Regina streetcar restored to former glory by Edmonton group

It’s been 75 years since street cars operated in Regina. Many were destroyed in a 1947 transit garage fire, but one that escaped the blaze has been restored by a group in Edmonton.

‘Excess of 100 priority projects’: Sask. Premier Scott Moe behind federal bill to remove project hurdles

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has given his support for federal Bill C-5.

Saskatchewan farmers will need more rain soon to avoid deteriorating crops: report

Saskatchewan farmers are moving into the next phase of crop production after finishing getting their seeds in the ground last week.

Several storms produce possible tornadoes in Sask.

Parts of southeastern and central Saskatchewan hosted some active weather on Thursday, as tornado and severe thunderstorm watches and warnings were issued throughout the day and into the evening.

Riders’ Ouellette delivering blows to the competition

While the CFL season is still young, Saskatchewan Roughriders’ running back AJ Ouellette made his early case for play of the year, or at least stiff arm of the year.

MEGABike returns to Regina’s downtown to raise money for good cause

A unique way of transportation brought itself to downtown Regina this week to raise money for a good cause.