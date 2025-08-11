ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Sask. court hears arguments from province, UR Pride in pronoun law appeal

By Donovan Maess

Published

Sask. pronoun law appeal heard in Regina WATCH: Donovan Maess has the details on the first day of proceedings of the pronoun policy appeal launched by the Sask. Gov't.


















