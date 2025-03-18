ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

Sask. budget promotes record spending with $273M projected deficit

By Drew Postey and Caitlin Brezinski

Published

NDP leader comments on 2024-25 budget WATCH: NDP leader Carla Beck weighs in on 2024-25 budget released by the province Wednesday.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.