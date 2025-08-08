Regina

Red Sox sweep Mavs to win first WCBL playoff series since 2019

By Donovan Maess

Published

The Regina Red Sox have won their first playoff series since 2019, sweeping the Medicine Hat Mavericks in the first round of the 2025 WCBL Playoffs (Source: X/@reginaredsox (Wanda Harron Photography)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.