ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

'New technology and infrastructure': $40 million water meter replacement program to begin in Regina

By Wayne Mantyka

Published

City of Regina updating water meters WATCH: The City of Regina is updating more than 76,000 water meters with new technology. Wayne Mantyka has the details.


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.