'Lifeblood of this campus': University non-profits face uncertainty following students' union proposal

By Donovan Maess and David Prisciak

URSU looking to defund three organizations WATCH: The University of Regina Students’ Union is looking at a proposal to defund three on campus organizations. Donovan Maess reports.


















