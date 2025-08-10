ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

‘It’s an overreach’: Regina-born actor criticizes Parents’ Bill of Rights

By David Prisciak

Published

Maslany criticizes Parent's Bill of Rights WATCH: Tatiana Maslany criticized Saskatchewan's Parents Bill of Rights at a Canada's Walk of Fame event in Regina.


















