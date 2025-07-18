ADVERTISEMENT

Regina

‘It’ll be explosive’: Ouellette, Carey hope dual threat may turn fortunes of Riders’ run game

By Donovan Maess

Published

Saskatchewan Roughriders running back A.J. Ouellette (45) stiff arms B.C. Lions defensive back Ronald Kent Jr. (21) during the first half of CFL football action in Regina, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu (Heywood Yu/The Canadian Press)